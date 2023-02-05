Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Insulet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Insulet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.91.

PODD opened at $295.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,229.96 and a beta of 0.74. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

