Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.69 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $234.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day moving average is $227.40. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

