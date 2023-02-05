Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.23 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,739,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,500,000 after buying an additional 406,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

