Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 203.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,982 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% during the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.55 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

