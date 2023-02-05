Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. MKM Partners increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

