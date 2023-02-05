Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 147,340 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,729 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 147,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.



