Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,980 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,450,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,052,000 after buying an additional 476,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,846,000 after buying an additional 1,310,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Fortive Stock Up 1.9 %

FTV stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

