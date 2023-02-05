Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 769 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $427.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

