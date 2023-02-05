Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 26.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 42.7% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

NYSE:TY opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.886 per share. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

