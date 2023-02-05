Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Trimedyne Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Trimedyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimedyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimedyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.