Truist Financial Raises Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $70.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $145.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

