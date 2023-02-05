Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Price Performance

TPC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

TPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.