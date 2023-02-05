UBS Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $127.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.51. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.