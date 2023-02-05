UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of UGI worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of UGI by 57.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More

