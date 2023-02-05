UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.12%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

UGI Stock Down 1.5 %

UGI stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

