Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $53.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Stories

