United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,273. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

