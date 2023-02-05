Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $19.89 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,979 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.