Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victoria Gold news, Director John Charles Mcconnell sold 3,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.46, for a total value of C$25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,038,215.02. In related news, Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.29, for a total value of C$207,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,667 shares in the company, valued at C$1,671,819.43. Also, Director John Charles Mcconnell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.46, for a total transaction of C$25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,038,215.02.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

