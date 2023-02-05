Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

