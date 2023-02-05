Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.25.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of LPLA opened at $234.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.