Virtu Financial LLC Invests $412,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 110,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.00. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.