Virtu Financial LLC Invests $415,000 in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSTB. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.1% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 76,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTB opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

