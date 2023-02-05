Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marlin Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FINM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Marlin Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marlin Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marlin Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marlin Technology by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

Marlin Technology stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Marlin Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Further Reading

