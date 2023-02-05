Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,956 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.