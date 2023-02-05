Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Shares of AMP opened at $354.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $356.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.71.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

