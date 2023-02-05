Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,757 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $56.53 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.