Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.49

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.78. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 58,428 shares changing hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $252,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 18.5% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 716,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 313.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 119,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 90,764 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

