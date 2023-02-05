Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.49

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.78. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 58,428 shares changing hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
