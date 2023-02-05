Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $24,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 206,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.