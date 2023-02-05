Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Wabash National updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,006 shares of company stock worth $2,796,593. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $6,132,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 190.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 237,485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 779.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 225,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,923,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

