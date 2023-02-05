WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,591,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,287,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,607,000 after buying an additional 26,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

