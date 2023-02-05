Wells Fargo & Company Raises Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of APLE stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 139.13%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 284,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 142,176 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also

