Wells Fargo & Company Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $77.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $66.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,179.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,286 shares of company stock valued at $28,766,135 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

