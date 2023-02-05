Wells Fargo & Company Raises O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $27.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

