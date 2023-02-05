Wells Fargo & Company Raises O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $27.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OIGet Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

