Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as high as C$2.41. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 245,564 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.25 million and a PE ratio of -81.03.

In other news, Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$315,998.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,191.47.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

