Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.69. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 24,652 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.
In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll purchased 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at $21,138.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 43,160 shares of company stock worth $75,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.
