Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.97. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 24,657 shares traded.
Wireless Telecom Group Stock Performance
Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.29% of Wireless Telecom Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
