Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $222.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 236.50 ($2.92). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 235.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 1,096,527 shares trading hands.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 692.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.19.

Witan Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.59%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

