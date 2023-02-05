Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $474.57

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.57 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 532.50 ($6.58). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 532.50 ($6.58), with a volume of 497,554 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKP shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 640 ($7.90) to GBX 520 ($6.42) in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 560 ($6.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 765 ($9.45).

Workspace Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 626.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 459.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.03.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

Workspace Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

