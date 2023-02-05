World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Issues Earnings Results

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.56%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:WWE opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

