Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 78,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

