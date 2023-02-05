Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 348.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 60.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 185,290 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.22. Xencor had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

