Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 585.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 60.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

See Also

