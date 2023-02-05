Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 176,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 321,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $48.57 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $61.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

