Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $128.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $129.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

