Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,779 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after buying an additional 516,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,356,000 after buying an additional 596,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 101,901 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.