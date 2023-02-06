1,717 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

