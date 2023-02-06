1,907 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RWL stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

