2,013 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

