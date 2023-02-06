36,453 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,453 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 108.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $152.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,354 shares of company stock worth $3,046,348. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

